A year of exemplary work with Italy - Macron (3)

Paris
13/06/2018
Paris, June 13 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday on the Aquarius case that "we have been working (with Italy) in an exemplary way for a year, we have reduced to a tenth the (migrant) landings thanks to work with Italy, in the Sahel". He said this had been "active, constant, constructive work, work without let-up by France which, since last summer up to a few days ago on Libya, has come to the fore in partnership with Italy". Italy has vainly been demanding Macron apologise for calling Rome "irresponsible and cynical" in rejecting the Aquarius migrant rescue ship.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 63enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online