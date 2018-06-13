Rome

Regional administration 'correct' in stadium case, governor

Zingaretti expressed support for ex-councillor Civita

Rome, June 13 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday said the regional administration acted in a correct manner regarding AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the capital at the center of a corruption case. Zingaretti said the regional administration conducted the 'conference of services', a committee that coordinates different administrative branches, "in a technically correct and transparent way". "No regional manager or official was involved in measures adopted by the judiciary". Zingaretti also expressed support for the former regional councilor for urban planning Michele Civita, a member of his Democratic Party considered close to him who was placed under house arrest Wednesday as part of the probe. Expressing full confidence in the investigation, Zingaretti said he has "always considered Michele Civita an honest man of the institutions, I am convinced that he will be able to prove his case". The Vice President of the Lazio Regional Assembly, Forza Italia (FI) member Adriano Palozzi, construction businessman Luca Parnasi and Luca Lanzalone, the president of water and energy utility ACEA, were among nine people arrested Wednesday. Paolo Ferrara, the caucus head of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's 5-Star Movement (M5S) in the city assembly is among 16 people under investigation along with David Bordoni, Forza Italia's leader in the council. The investigation concerns alleged corruption connected to a revision of the initial project. The revision was approved by Raggi's administration in February 2017 and saw the volume cut by half.

