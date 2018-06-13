Milan

Notte Taranta Fest opens in Salento on August 2

100 hours of live concerts with 360 artists and three exhibits

Notte Taranta Fest opens in Salento on August 2

Milan, June 13 - The 21st edition of 'La Notte della Taranta', a festival dedicated to folk-music traditions of the Salento area in southern Puglia, will open this year on August 2. The event will include over 100 hours of live concerts with 360 artists and 40 concerts of local 'pizzica' music to be held across Salento. The festival's traditional closing concert in Melpignano is scheduled on August 25. Three exhibits will be inaugurated during the festival. A show will be dedicated to late singer and song-writer Domenico Modugno. Another exhibit will pay homage to Renata Fonte, a councilor in Nardò who was killed by the mafia in 1984 over her fight against excessive cementification as this edition of the festival is dedicated to the landscapes and countryside that inspired local folk music and dance traditions. Massimo Manera, the president of the foundation that organizes the event, said at the presentation of the Notte della Taranta at the Gallerie d'Italia in Milan that this edition of the event will "embrace theater, the area's historic and monumental heritage and folklore as well as music and dance". Artists who will perform include singer and song-writer Carmen Consoli, Elio from band 'Elio e le storie tese', musician Ambrogino Sparagna, the group 'Le Menadi Danzanti' and puppet theater 'Teatro dei Pupi' with Mimmo Cuticchio and Philippe Daverio. Michele Coppola, who is the director of the art, culture and historic heritage department of bank Intesa San Paolo, which sponsors the event, said that the lender's museum Gallerie d'Italia (Italy's galleries) in Milan, "are called in this way because they aim to display all of the country's identities, not just art, painting and sculpture but also the traditions of our being Italian". "This is why we work for this event", he concluded.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 60enne

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 63enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Circoscrizioni, ecco i nuovi presidenti

Circoscrizioni, ecco i nuovi presidenti

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33