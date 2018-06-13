Italy not helped much by EU on migrants - French min (2)

Paris
13/06/2018
Paris, June 13 - French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said Wednesday that Italy had not received enough help from the European Union in coping with the flow of migrants from North Africa. "Italy has been faced with a massive flow of migrants for years and Europe has not helped enough," Loiseau said during a question time session in the national assembly. "We have to do more, revise the Dublin Regulation (on asylum), reinforce control of the EU's external border, reinforce Frontex and fight more effectively against traffickers".
