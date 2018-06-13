Paris

Italy not helped much by EU on migrants - French min (2)

Dublin regulation must be revised says Loiseau

Italy not helped much by EU on migrants - French min (2)

Paris, June 13 - French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said Wednesday that Italy had not received enough help from the European Union in coping with the flow of migrants from North Africa. "Italy has been faced with a massive flow of migrants for years and Europe has not helped enough," Loiseau said during a question time session in the national assembly. "We have to do more, revise the Dublin Regulation (on asylum), reinforce control of the EU's external border, reinforce Frontex and fight more effectively against traffickers".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 60enne

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 63enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Circoscrizioni, ecco i nuovi presidenti

Circoscrizioni, ecco i nuovi presidenti

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33