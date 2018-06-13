EU must give convincing response to Italian alarm-Maas (2)

Berlin
13/06/2018
Berlin, June 13 - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that the European Union must give a convincing response to Italy's demands for more help in managing the flow of migrants from North Africa. "It should alarm us that in Italy, one of the pillars of Europe and up to now one of our closest partners, almost one person in two does not think the country benefits from being a member of the EU," Maas said in a speech in Berlin. "Europe must find a convincing response to the expectations of the people of the south for solidarity".
