Turin

Teacher who insulted cops in Turin protest sacked (2)

Woman also under criminal investigation

Teacher who insulted cops in Turin protest sacked (2)

Turin, June 13 - An elementary school teacher who insulted police during a anti-Fascist protest in Turin in February has been sacked by the regional education authority, the Cub Scuola trade union said on Wednesday. The teacher, Lavinia Flavia Cassaro, shouted "Cowards, you must die, Fascists" at the police who were separating anti-Fascist protesters from a neo-Fascist CasaPound rally. Cassaro, who is also under criminal investigation over the outburst, subsequently said she was not wishing death on the officers but on "the apparatus that defends Fascism". Cub Scuola chief Cosimo Scarinzi said the teacher would get a "full defence" both in the courts and via trade-union initiatives. Police were attacked with bottles and cherry bombs containing nails during the February protest.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 60enne

Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 63enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Tutti i voti di lista dei consiglieri comunali

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Circoscrizioni, ecco i nuovi presidenti

Circoscrizioni, ecco i nuovi presidenti

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33