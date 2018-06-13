We support Rome, Italy can't be left alone - Merkel (2)

Berlin

Italy important partner for EU solution- chancellor spokesman

Berlin, June 13 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Wednesday that Berlin wants to support Rome in facing the Mediterranean migrant crisis, stressing that Italy must not be left alone to cope. "Italy is especially exposed to a high number of refugees and migrants due to its geographic position," said spokesman Steffen Seibert when asked about Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's statement that Vienna, Rome and Berlin need to cooperate on the migrant issue. "We think that no country should be left alone with this job. "That's why we support Italy and we consider it an important partner in the search for a European solution".

