We support Rome, Italy can't be left alone - Merkel (2)

Berlin
13/06/2018
Berlin, June 13 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Wednesday that Berlin wants to support Rome in facing the Mediterranean migrant crisis, stressing that Italy must not be left alone to cope. "Italy is especially exposed to a high number of refugees and migrants due to its geographic position," said spokesman Steffen Seibert when asked about Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's statement that Vienna, Rome and Berlin need to cooperate on the migrant issue. "We think that no country should be left alone with this job. "That's why we support Italy and we consider it an important partner in the search for a European solution".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 63enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online