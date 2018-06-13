Udine

Man kills estranged wife, self at notary's office (2)

Couple were separating and about to sell a property

Udine, June 13 - An 80-year-old shot dead his estranged 64-year-old wife at a notary's office in Udine on Wednesday before taking his own life with the same gun, sources said. The couple had started separation proceedings and were at the notary's office to sign the documents for the sale of a property they were joint owners of, the sources said. The man took out the gun in the presence of the notary and shot the woman at the back of her before moving to a different area of the office to use it on himself.

