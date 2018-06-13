Italian foreign fighter 'Fatima' 9-yr term upheld (2)

Milan
13/06/2018
Milan, June 13 - A Milan appeal court on Wednesday upheld a nine-year prison term for Italy's alleged first foreign fighter, Maria Giulia 'Fatima' Sergio. The court also confirmed the other sentences by the court of first-instance, including a 10-year term for Sergio's Albanian husband, Aldo Kobuzi. Sergio was tried in absentia after going to Syria to be a combatant for the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group in 2014. Her father Sergio Sergio was sentenced to four years in jail in the first-instance trial. Sergio's sister was tried separately and sentenced to five years four months in prison. The family, all of whom were converts to Islam, were arrested in July 2015 when prosecutors said they and seven other suspects had joined ISIS and were on the verge of leaving to fight in Syria. The mother, Assunta Buonfiglio, died of cardiac arrest aged 60 in October 2015, on the eve of her release into house arrest.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sul lavoro, morto operaio 63enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Caccia ai fiancheggiatori dei killer
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online