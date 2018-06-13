Rome

Man may have infected over 200 women with HIV (2)

Truck driver arrested for criminal injury

Man may have infected over 200 women with HIV

Rome, June 13 - A 36-year-old truck driver from Ancona has been arrested for allegedly passing on HIV to women via unprotected sexual intercourse, sources said Wednesday. The suspect travelled all over Italy for work and it is feared he infected over 200 women. The man, who denied having the virus although he suffered from it for at least nine years, was arrested for alleged criminal injury. Police will launch an appeal to trace the potential victims, some of whom may have been contacted by the suspect via social networks and online chats.

