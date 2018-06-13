Accusations compromise relations -Moavero tells France (2)

Rome, June 13 - Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi told a French government representative in Rome on Wednesday that the "tones used" in Paris's criticism of the handling of the Aquarius case were "unacceptable", the foreign ministry said. "Similar statements are compromising relations between Italy and France," he said. Milanesi said Paris should take action to "rectify the situation". "The Italian government hopes Paris takes initiatives promptly," Moavero said.