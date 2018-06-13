Rome

VIPs arrested in Roma stadium corruption probe (2)

Vice-president of Lazio regional assembly among suspects

VIPs arrested in Roma stadium corruption probe (2)

Rome, June 13 - High profile figures from the worlds of politics and business were among nine people arrested on Wednesday over alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the Italian capital, sources said. The Vice President of the Lazio Regional Assembly, Forza Italia member Adriano Palozzi, businessman Luca Parnasi and Luca Lanzalone, the president of water and energy utility ACEA, were among the people arrested by Carabinieri police, the sources said. Six of the suspects were taken to jail while three were put under house arrest, the sources said. A former regional councillor for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Michele Civita, is among several people who are under investigation in relation to the case, the sources said.

