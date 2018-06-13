Rome

French ambassador summoned, Salvini wants apology

Paris accused Italian govt of being 'cynical and irresponsible'

French ambassador summoned, Salvini wants apology

Rome, June 13 - The Italian foreign ministry in Rome on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador over Paris's criticism of Italy's handling of the case of the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship. French President Emmanuel Macron called Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini "cynical and irresponsible" in refusing to allow the Aquarius to offload 629 migrants at an Italian port at the weekend. The spokesman for his En Marche party described Italy's migrant policy as "sickening" The NGO-run ship is now in its way to Valencia after Spain agreed to offer a port of safety, although Madrid said Rome's refusal to accept the Aquarius was potentially a criminal case. Salvini told the Senate on Wednesday that the French government should apologise for its criticism. "We have nothing to learn from anyone in terms of solidarity," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the League party. "Out history does not deserve to be reproached in these terms by members of the French government, who I hope apologise".

