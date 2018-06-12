Turin

Man beats wife for not respecting Ramadan

Arrested in Turin

Turin, June 12 - A 40-year-old Moroccan man was arrested in Turin Tuesday for allegedly kicking and punching his wife for allegedly not respecting Ramadan. The wife reported the man after a "night of terror in which he also poured a bucket of water on her mattress to keep her awake", police said. The man said it had been his wife who had attacked him, but he was arrested for suspected domestic abuse.

