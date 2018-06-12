Man beats wife for not respecting Ramadan

Turin
12/06/2018
Turin, June 12 - A 40-year-old Moroccan man was arrested in Turin Tuesday for allegedly kicking and punching his wife for allegedly not respecting Ramadan. The wife reported the man after a "night of terror in which he also poured a bucket of water on her mattress to keep her awake", police said. The man said it had been his wife who had attacked him, but he was arrested for suspected domestic abuse.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online