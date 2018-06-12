Turin

Students move class dinner for Ramadan classmate

'We all wanted to be there'

Turin, June 12 - Students at a Turin high school moved a class dinner till after 10 o'clock at night so a Ramadan-respecting Italo-Moroccan classmate could attend. Reda Herradi, 17, said he was "delighted" at the gesture and one of his classmates' mothers said this is "real integration". The class said "we all wanted to be there".

