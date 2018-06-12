Pescara

Former Abruzzo governor acquitted of embezzlement (3)

With 2 other public officials, 'end of devastating experience'

Pescara, June 12 - A Rome court on Tuesday acquitted the former Abruzzo regional governor and two other local officials of embezzlement and aggravated fraud. The former governor, Gianni Chiodi, former deputy chief of the town council, Alfredo Castiglione, and former education councilor Paolo Gatti have all been found not guilty of the crimes that had been accused of committing between 2009 and 2011. The charges concerned the illegal use of regional government credit cards. Chiodi told ANSA that the ruling marked "the end of a devastating experience, especially at the human level, for me and those close to me".

