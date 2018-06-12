I'll speak when govt line decided - Savona (3)

Rome

Rome, June 12 - Euroepan Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said Tuesday he would only speak about his new post - which he got after being barred from the economy ministry by President Sergio Mattarella for his anti-euro views - when "the government line is decided". Savona, 82, said at the presentation of his autobiography Like A Nightmare And Like A dream that "I will speak about my activity as a minister when the orientation of the government on the problems to be tackled is decided". Savona, a former industry minister in the Ciampi government in 1992-3, said "I am preparing to face complex and delicate problems". Savona's initial rejection led to the failure of the first government bid by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. It was revived when he was moved to his current position.

