Disabled mentally ill woman, 66, forced into prostitution

Caserta
12/06/2018
Caserta, June 12 - A 66-year-old disabled women with psychiatric problems was shut up in her home and forced into sex work for over a year and a half by two other younger women at Castel Volturno on the coast near Caserta north of Naples, police said Tuesday. The women, 49-year-old Letteria La Malfa and 51-year-old Anna Capriglia, are also accused of forcing their victim to hand over her pension. They allegedly beat and otherwise mistreated the woman, police said. The pair have been arrested.
