'Unworthy of uniform' says mother of man killed by cop (4)

Genoa, June 12 - The mother of a 21-year-old Ecuadorean shot dead in his Genoa home by a cop after stabbing another cop Sunday said Tuesday the policeman was "unworthy of his uniform". "To the agent who shot my son I say he is an incompetent and does not deserve his uniform, he should take it off," said Lourdes, mother of Jefferson Tomalà. The woman demanded "justice" for her son. A medical examiner said Tuesday Tomalà had been shot "at least five times". An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.