Naples

Universiade: FISU director Vandenplas in Naples

Response on athletes village expected soon

Universiade: FISU director Vandenplas in Naples

Naples, June 12 - Technical meetings ahead of the Summer Universiade 2019 continue. The director of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), Marc Vandenplas, has arrived in Naples accompanied by deputy director Jing Zhao and sports assistant Brian Carrer. Alongside them are Epic advisor Alan Shaw, Paul Freudensprung and Hubert Porzio Giovanola. Some of the issues to be discussed - ahead of a response on the athletes village by FISU's Steering Committee, which will arrive in Kazan on June 15 - facilities, security, transportation, technology and services for the delegations. Meanwhile, issues linked to renovation work on over 60 facilities involved in the competition move forward. On Monday evening there was a meeting to discuss the San Paolo stadium, during which technical experts from the Naples town council spoke to those of the commission. The definitive project for the stadium was presented during the meeting, in which Commissioner Luisa Latella took part.

