Macerata

Oseghale accused of raping, murdering Pamela (3)

Allegedly raped her while she was drugged

Oseghale accused of raping, murdering Pamela (3)

Macerata, June 12 - Macerata prosecutors have completes a probe into 29-year-old Nigerian alleged drug pusher Innocent Oseghale and he is accused of raping and murdering 18-year-old Roman woman Pamela Mastropietro on January 30 near Macerata, legal sources said Tuesday. Oseghale is accused of raping Mastropietro while she was in a condition of psychological and physical inferiority, having taken drugs, the sources said, and allegedly cutting up and disposing of her body in two suitcases. Mastrpietro's dismembered body was found at Pollenza near Macerata. Four days later an Italian neo-Nazi, Luca Trani, shot and wounded six North Africans in a drive-by 'revenge' shooting in Macerata.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

De Luca misterioso

De Luca misterioso

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33