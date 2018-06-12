Oseghale accused of raping, murdering Pamela (3)

Macerata, June 12 - Macerata prosecutors have completes a probe into 29-year-old Nigerian alleged drug pusher Innocent Oseghale and he is accused of raping and murdering 18-year-old Roman woman Pamela Mastropietro on January 30 near Macerata, legal sources said Tuesday. Oseghale is accused of raping Mastropietro while she was in a condition of psychological and physical inferiority, having taken drugs, the sources said, and allegedly cutting up and disposing of her body in two suitcases. Mastrpietro's dismembered body was found at Pollenza near Macerata. Four days later an Italian neo-Nazi, Luca Trani, shot and wounded six North Africans in a drive-by 'revenge' shooting in Macerata.