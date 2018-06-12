Brussels

34.9 bn budget for migrant-borders - EU (2)

High priority for repatriations, 10,00 new Frontex agents

Brussels, June 12 - European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Tuesday Brussels was proposing earmarking 34.9 billion euros in the 2021-27 EU budget for strengthening its external borders and managing migrant flows. He said this was triple what is contained in the current budget, 13 billion euros. He said 21.3 of the 34.9 billion would go towards reinforcing borders and EU agencies, with 10,000 new Frontex agents, while 10.4 billion would go towards migrant management, and 40% of that sum allocated to repatriations.

