Brussels

Aquarius just an incident, Italy to be thanked - EU (3)

'It made Herculean efforts in last 3 yrs'

Aquarius just an incident, Italy to be thanked - EU (3)

Brussels, June 12 - European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Tuesday the Aquarius case was "just an incident" and the EU thanked Italy for its migrant reception policy. "I won't play the blame game. A lot of attention has been given to the Aquarius case but that is just an incident, a case," he said. In these very hours "Italy is saving another 900 migrants and is maintaining its responsibilities," he said. "I want to express gratitude for the Herculean efforts Italy has made in the last three years, fort this it must be praised. The Commission will continue to support Italy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

De Luca misterioso

De Luca misterioso

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33