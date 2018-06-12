'We gave it to him' says cop ex-wife at Cucchi trial (3)

Rome, June 12 - The former wife of one of three Carabinieri accused of involuntary homicide in the alleged beating death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi told a trial Tuesday that "he told me the night of the Cucchi arrest that he had been beaten, saying: 'I was there too, what a pummelling we gave him'." Anna Carino is the ex-wife of Raffaele D'Alessandro, one of three Carabinieri who allegedly beat Cucchi so badly after a minor drugs bust he did not survive. Another two Carabinieri are also on trial, on other charges including false testimony.