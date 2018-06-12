France shd open its ports - Di Maio (3)

Rome

France shd open its ports - Di Maio



Rome, June 12 - France should open its ports to migrants like Spain has done, Industry and Labour Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Tuesday. Replying to an accusation of "irresponsibility" from President Emmanuel Macron, Di Maio said "I'm happy the French have discovered responsibility: if they want we will help them". Di Maio, whose M5S is the senior government partner along with the anti-migrant League of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, added that "they should open their ports and we'll send a few people to France".

