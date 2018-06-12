Rome

Basketball: Italy women's 3x3 world champions (2)

Azzurre beat defending champions Russia

Basketball: Italy women's 3x3 world champions (2)

Rome, June 12 - The Italian women's 3x3 basketball national team won the world championship in Manila on Tuesday, beating defending champions Russia in the final. As the name suggests, 3x3 is three-a-side basketball but, unlike the regular game, it is played with just one hoop. It is a new Olympic sport.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

De Luca misterioso

De Luca misterioso

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33