'They can talk' - Di Maio on Macron (3)

Rome, June 12 - Industry and Labour Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of Italy's new harder line on migration by saying "they can talk...". Macron said Italy had been cynical and irresponsible in not accepting migrant ship Aquarius. His En Marche movement called Italy's new migrant policy "sickening". France regularly pushes back migrants at its southern border with Italy and has recently dismantled migrant camps. Di Maio is head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the partner in government of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the other deputy premier, refused docking privileges to the Aquarius and said Malta should take it in, spurring a two stand-off that ended when Spain accepted the ship.