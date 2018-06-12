Soccer: Inzaghi set to take over at Bologna (2)

Bologna

Bologna, June 12 - Former Venezia coach Filippo Inzaghi is set to join Bologna replacing Roberto Donadoni who was sacked last month, sources said Tuesday. The Emilian club and the former AC Milan and Italy striker have had a gentleman's agreement for weeks and the appointment only needs to be officially announced now, the sources said. Venezia just lost to Palermo in a Serie B play-off semi-final. Inzaghi, 44, was caretaker manager of Milan in 2014-15 before joining Venezia. Bologna sacked Donadoni on May 24 after the former Italy coach only managed a 15th place finish this year, four points above the drop zone. The former Milan and Italy winger, who had previously coached Parma, Cagliari and Napoli, had a year to run on his contract.

