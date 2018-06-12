90 migrants start being taken off Aquarius (2)

Rome
12/06/2018
Rome, June 12 - The first 90 migrants started being taken off the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship and onto Italian coastguard vessels on Tuesday. Journalist Annelise Borges reported that the first 90 of the 629 aboard have been transferred while the rest will be moved later according to a plan agreed to by the Italian government.
