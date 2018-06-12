Rome

90 migrants start being taken off Aquarius (2)

Rest will be transferred later

90 migrants start being taken off Aquarius (2)

Rome, June 12 - The first 90 migrants started being taken off the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship and onto Italian coastguard vessels on Tuesday. Journalist Annelise Borges reported that the first 90 of the 629 aboard have been transferred while the rest will be moved later according to a plan agreed to by the Italian government.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

De Luca misterioso

De Luca misterioso

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33