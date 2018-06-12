Italy risks penal responsibilities on migrants -Madrid (3)

Madrid, June 12 - Italy risks penal responsibilities for the migrants on board NGO rescue ship Aquarius that Spain accepted after it was stopped docking in Italian ports by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Spanish Justice Minister Dolores Delgado told Spain's Cadena Ser radio on Tuesday. "It's not a question of being a bleeding-heart liberal or of generosity, but of humanitarian law," she said. "There may be international penal responsibilities because of the violation of treaties on human rights". Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant League party, refused to take the Aquarius' 629 migrants saying Malta should take them, spurring a stand-off that ended when Spain said they could land in Valencia.