EU at risk unless solves migrant issue - Tajani (3)

Strasbourg, June 12 - The European Union is at risk if it fails to solve the migrant issue, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday. "The migrant question is strategic because the whole EU is at risk, unless this problem is faced and resolved we risk seeing the whole project fail," he said. "Enough is enough, we cane't wait any more, because we'll have dozens and dozens of cases like the one we're seeing in these days and the situation will get worse with the summer," Tajani said. "So we have to intervene, in the short, medium and long term," he said, announcing that he would go to Niger "before the summer" and then hopefully to Libya.