Protect external borders - Salvini-Seehofer (3)

Italy, Germany see eye to eye, no more time to waste

Rome, June 12 - Italy and Germany will present a joint proposal on the protection of the Europan Union's external borders "so as not to waste further time," the Italian interior ministry said Tuesday after a "long and cordial" phone call between Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini and his German counterpart Horst Seehofer. The ministry said the ministers saw eye to eye on security and immigration policies. Salvini "accepted with pleasure the German minister's invitation to a meeting shortly in Berlin". The phone call comes after Salvini blocked a migrant rescue NGO ship that has now been re-routed to Spain after Malta also refused it.

