4 pregnant Aquarius migrants taken to Lampedusa (3)

Palermo, June 12 - Four pregnant migrants were taken from the Aquarius rescue ship to the Italian island of Lampedusa south of Sicily on Monday, sources said Tuesday. Also taken there was a a minor suffering convulsions, the sources said. The women were taken to the island on a coastguard vessel. Suffering from fatigue and dehydrated, they were taken after about three hours to hospitals in Palermo and Agrigento. The boy, also suffering from dehydration, was treated and taken to Lampedusa's migrant hotspot. Most of the Aquarius' over 600 migrants are set to be taken to Valencia after Italy stopped them from docking in a stand-off with Malta.