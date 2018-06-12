Palermo

4 pregnant Aquarius migrants taken to Lampedusa (3)

Also minor suffering convulsions

4 pregnant Aquarius migrants taken to Lampedusa (3)

Palermo, June 12 - Four pregnant migrants were taken from the Aquarius rescue ship to the Italian island of Lampedusa south of Sicily on Monday, sources said Tuesday. Also taken there was a a minor suffering convulsions, the sources said. The women were taken to the island on a coastguard vessel. Suffering from fatigue and dehydrated, they were taken after about three hours to hospitals in Palermo and Agrigento. The boy, also suffering from dehydration, was treated and taken to Lampedusa's migrant hotspot. Most of the Aquarius' over 600 migrants are set to be taken to Valencia after Italy stopped them from docking in a stand-off with Malta.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

De Luca misterioso

De Luca misterioso

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33