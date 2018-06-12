Aquarius to travel to Valencia in safety - Coast Guard (2)

Rome
12/06/2018
(see related) Rome, June 12 - The Italian Coast Guard said Tuesday that migrant-rescue ship Aquarius's journey to Valencia will take place "in conditions of the utmost safety possible for the people present on board". The Coast Guard said that "some of the migrants" on the Aquarius will be transferred to its Dattilo ship and to a Navy ship, where there will be Order of Malta doctors and UNICEF personnel to support minors. It said the journey to Valencia is expected to take four days.
