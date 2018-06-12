Govt wants 'music to change' with EU - sources

Rome
12/06/2018
Rome, June 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte held a meeting on Tuesday with the members of his cabinet who have economic briefs, sources said. The talks were focused on relations with Europe and the approach the government should adopt on economic affairs. The executive's aim is to "change attitude, because the music must change" the sources said.
