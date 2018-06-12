Prosecutors appeal Sala acquittal in Expo case (2)

Milan
12/06/2018
Milan, June 12 - Milan prosecutors have presented an appeal against the acquittal of Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala in a case regarding his former role as commissioner of Milan Expo 2015, sources said Tuesday. In March Sala was cleared of an abuse-of-office charge in relation to the decision to hand a contract for the supply of 6,000 trees for the world fair to the Mantovani spa company, without a tender competition.
Le altre notizie
