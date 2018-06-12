Milan

Prosecutors appeal Sala acquittal in Expo case (2)

Milan mayor cleared of abuse of office over trees contract

Prosecutors appeal Sala acquittal in Expo case (2)

Milan, June 12 - Milan prosecutors have presented an appeal against the acquittal of Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala in a case regarding his former role as commissioner of Milan Expo 2015, sources said Tuesday. In March Sala was cleared of an abuse-of-office charge in relation to the decision to hand a contract for the supply of 6,000 trees for the world fair to the Mantovani spa company, without a tender competition.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

De Luca misterioso

De Luca misterioso

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33