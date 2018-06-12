Strasbourg

Italy left alone on migrants too long - Timmermans (2)

'Struggle to explain it' says Commission Vice President

(see related stories on Aquarius) Strasbourg, June 12 - Italy had been left to manage the arrival of migrants from North Africa on its own for too long, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday. "Many in Italy think they have been abandoned on the migration problem. It's true that Italy has been left alone for a long time but I struggle to explain it," Timmermans said. "When I go to German and Sweden and see the number of refugees, the numbers are very high and this entails a problem of integration too. "So as long as we continue to reject the idea that we have a collective problem that needs collective solutions, we'll all fail together".

