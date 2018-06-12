Rome

Woman para badly injured in exercise (2)

Parachute regiment soldier in hospital in Ancona

Rome, June 12 - A woman soldier in the Italian army's 'Folgore' parachute regiment was badly injured on Tuesday in an exercise featuring mortar fire at the Carpegna military complex in the central province of Pesaro and Urbino, sources said. The soldier was taken to Ancona's Torrette hospital by helicopter. The Army has activated the procedures to provide support to the woman's family and establish the causes of the accident, the sources said.

