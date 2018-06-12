Rome

Rise of 147,000 employed people in 1st quarter-ISTAT (2)

Year-on-year rise of 0.6% reports statistics agency

Rise of 147,000 employed people in 1st quarter-ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 12 - ISTAT said Tuesday that 147,000 more people were in employment in the first quarter of 2018 with respect to the same period last year, a rise of 0.6%. The national statistics agency said the employment figure was flat compared to the last quarter of 2017. Italy's unemployment rate was 11.1% in the first quarter of 2018, up 0.1 of a percentage point with respect to the previous three months, but down 0.5 of a point on the same period last year, ISTAT said. The agency said 2.893 million people were unemployed in the first quarter, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

De Luca misterioso

De Luca misterioso

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33