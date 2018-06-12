Italian unemployment 11.1% in Q1 - ISTAT

Rome
12/06/2018
Rome, June 12 - Italy's unemployment rate was 11.1% in the first quarter of 2018, up 0.1 of a percentage point with respect to the previous three months, but down 0.5 of a point on the same period last year, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said 2.893 million people were unemployed in the first quarter, according to seasonally adjusted data.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online