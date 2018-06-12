Italian ships to take 500 migrants from Aquarius (3)

Rome, June 12 - A volunteer on the migrant-rescue ship Aquarius said Tuesday that around 500 of the over 600 people on board are to be transferred to Italian ships. Volunteer Alessandro Porro said that this was necessary because the Aquarius was too full to tackle the journey to Valencia. "The weather conditions over the next few days are set to deteriorate, so we won't be able to face this trip with all these people on board," Porro told RAI show Agorà. "Rome said the solution was to entrust 500 of the people we rescued to the Coast Guard's Dattilo ship and a Navy ship that we do not yet know the name of. "From our point of view, this is not the best, most rational use of SAR (search and rescue) resources because, at a time when there are all these vessels that should be save in a place where people are dying, they are actually being used for a long transfer that will take days. "This nullifies our rescue capability and we are sorry that this situation will lead to more deaths".