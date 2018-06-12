Five arrested over theft of Rubens, Renoir artworks (2)

Monza, June 12 - Carabinieri art cops in Monza have arrested five people accused of involvement in the theft of two artworks, a Rubens and a Renoir, with a combined value of around 26 million euros, sources said Tuesday. The paintings were stolen from a Monza art merchant in April 2017. The suspects are four Italians and a Croatian national. Three have been taken to jail, while two were put under house arrest. Investigators are still working to track down the stolen artworks.