Five arrested over theft of Rubens, Renoir artworks (2)

Monza
12/06/2018
Monza, June 12 - Carabinieri art cops in Monza have arrested five people accused of involvement in the theft of two artworks, a Rubens and a Renoir, with a combined value of around 26 million euros, sources said Tuesday. The paintings were stolen from a Monza art merchant in April 2017. The suspects are four Italians and a Croatian national. Three have been taken to jail, while two were put under house arrest. Investigators are still working to track down the stolen artworks.
