Rome

Valencia port of safety for Aquarius -SOS Mediterranee

'Supplies now on board' tweets organization

Valencia port of safety for Aquarius -SOS Mediterranee

Rome, June 12 - The SOS Mediterranee NGO said Tuesday that it has received confirmation that Valencia has been designated the port of safety for its migrant-rescue ship Aquarius. "#Aquarius received confirmation: Port of Safety is #Valencia, #Spain," the NGO said in a tweet. "Teams relieved that solution starts to be found. However, results are unnecessary prolongation of time at sea for already vulnerable people & reduction of SAR capacity. Supplies now on board".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

De Luca misterioso

De Luca misterioso

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Ballottaggio, De Luca attacca Bramanti

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33