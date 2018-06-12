Roma mafia clans targeted in Latina operation (2)

Rome, June 12 - Italian police staged a massive operation on Tuesday to break up a mafia organization that used violence and intimidation on victims in the city of Latina, some 60km south of Rome, sources said. Around 20 people were arrested in the operation. The sources said the suspects were members of a clan of Roma ethnicity that operated in Latina's Campo Boario quarter. They faces criminal charges that include election corruption, according to the sources. Some 250 police officers were involved in the operation.