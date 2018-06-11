MSF talking to Rome about women, children

Rome

Rome, June 11 - NGO staff on the migrant rescue ship Aquarius are in dialogue with the Italian authorities to identify the "best solution" for women and children on board, Doctors without Borders (MSF) said on Monday afternoon. The statement came after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who on Sunday closed Italy's ports to the vessel carrying 629 migrants, said there had been no reply to the offer of disembarking vulnerable migrants. "MSF confirms that the Italian authorities have offered to evacuate pregnant women from the Aquarius and asked for information about the minors on board. MSF replied by giving details of the vulnerable cases and is in communication with the Italian MRCC to identify the best solution for these people," said the NGO. On Monday Spain said it would allow the Aquarius to dock in the port of Valencia following a 30-hour standoff between Italy and Malta amid concerns about the condition of the migrants who were rescued on Saturday.

