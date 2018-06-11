Party skirmishing within rules of game - Mattarella (4)

Rome, June 11 - Politics needs "universal values" and rules of the game" agreed by all, President Sergio Mattarella said in recalling late president Giuseppe Saragat Monday. He said that skirmishing among political parties must take place according to these rules. "Political democracy," Saragat wrote, "presupposes a moral community among those who compose it. Against the backdrop of class struggle and skirmishing among parties there must exist some universally accepted values that make up the sphere in whose limits the class struggle and the skirmishing of parties take place". Matteralla also cited Saragat's statement on the importance of defending the "monetary metre", saying "you cannot fool the saver". He also quoted Saragat as saying the republic must have a human face". Saragat was the fifth President of the Italian Republic from 1964 to 1971. He died in 1988 aged 89.