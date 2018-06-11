Rome

Conte to see Macron Fri, Merkel Mon (3)

Will visit Paris and Berlin

Conte to see Macron Fri, Merkel Mon

Rome, June 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday he would see French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in their respective capitals next Monday. Elysee sources confirmed the visit later Monday, saying that the two leaders's working lunch would focus on migrants and the eurozone. Merkel's spokesman earlier said Berlin would work with Rome on unemployment.

