Conte to see Macron Fri, Merkel Mon (3)

Rome
11/06/2018
Rome, June 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday he would see French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in their respective capitals next Monday. Elysee sources confirmed the visit later Monday, saying that the two leaders's working lunch would focus on migrants and the eurozone. Merkel's spokesman earlier said Berlin would work with Rome on unemployment.
