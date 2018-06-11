Rome-Chicago flight forced down in Ireland for safety (3)

New York

New York, June 11 - A United Airlines flight from Roem to Chicago was re-routed to Ireland for "potential safety reasons," sources said Monday. Early reports said some concerning notes and jottings were found in two of the plane's toilets, CNBC reported. United said "further checks will be carried out on all passengers and baggage".

