No cash for funeral, aunt's body in house for mts (3)

Asti
11/06/2018
Asti, June 11 - A 66-year-old Asti man hid his aunt's body at home since January because he couldn't afford a funeral, sources said Monday. The man has been cited for hiding a body. The body was found by bailiffs who went to the house to evict the man. The mummified body of the old woman was still in her bed after her death had been certified on January 18.
