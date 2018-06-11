Rome

Party skirmishing within rules of game - Mattarella (3)

Recalls Saragat

Rome, June 11 - Politics needs "universal values" and rules of the game" agreed by all, President Sergio Mattarella said in recalling late president Giuseppe Saragat Monday. He said that skirmishing among political parties must take place according to these rules. "Political democracy," Saragat wrote, "presupposes a moral community among those who compose it. Against the backdrop of class struggle and skirmishing among parties there must exist some universally accepted values that make up the sphere in whose limits the class struggle and the skirmishing of parties take place".

